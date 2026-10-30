Leigh-Anne gets candid about regaining ‘confidence’ after Little Mix era

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed the reason behind her “confidence” after she had to shrink herself during her time with the pop girl group Little Mix.

The singer found fame alongside bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson in 2011 after winning The X Factor.

Despite reaching worldwide success, Leigh-Anne admitted being a group “lowered her voice” as she admitted “it takes time for her to come out of herself” off stage.

Speaking to her co-stars on Thursday's episode of Celebrity Traitors, Leigh-Anne emotionally said having to defend herself in the game has improved her confidence.

“Having to defend myself in this game has given me a bit of confidence to have a voice,” she said. “I do tend to do this thing where I kind of shrink myself a little bit, and I don't know if that's from being in a group.”

The musical artist further mentioned, “When I'm on stage, I'm on stage. When I'm off stage, I'm just Leigh-Anne, and I think it does take me a little bit of time to completely come out of myself.”

Leigh-Anne embarked on a solo career in 2023 following the indefinite hiatus of the girl band in 2022.

This comes after Celebrity Traitors viewers were left completely baffled by Thursday's bombshell twist as James Acaster finally cracked under the pressure.

In the show's biggest twist yet, the comedian revealed he was a Traitor at the roundtable, before the vote had even begun.

Fans dubbed the moment the most “unprecedented twist in TV history” as they were left on the edge of their seats.

Reacting to the scene, users on X wrote: 'Nah James A just gave up on the game completely what am I watching,” while another noted, “JAMES JUST OUTING HIMSELF AS A TRAITOR AT THE ROUND TABLE easily the most unprecedented twist in traitors history.”

A third user exclaimed, “What a plot twist. I didn’t think James would confess like that. But I’m proud of him. He left on his own terms.”