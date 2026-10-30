Rosalia scores major milestone for her music

Rosalia has been awarded the prize in the Music category at the Wall Street Journal magazine's Innovator Awards.

The Spanish singer, songwriter and actor was named among this year's honorees by WSJ Magazine at its 16th annual event.

The ceremony took place in New York City on the evening of October 29, spotlighting seven individuals for their outstanding achievements in their respective industries.

"This year's honorees are recognised not only for their incredibly high achievements, but for fundamentally evolving their respective fields and, by extension, our broader culture," gushed Sarah Ball, editor-in-chief of WSJ Magazine.

"Tonight, we celebrate the 2026 Innovators, whose creativity, vision and boldness have indelibly changed how we move about the world."

Rosalía, full name Rosalía Vila Tobella, is known for blending traditional flamenco with modern pop, reggaeton and electronic music. She rose to international fame with her second album, El Mal Querer, in 2018, which featured the hit single Malamente.

Rosalía has been on a success streak since the release of her fourth studio album, Lux, in November last year.

She won the BRIT Award for International Artist of the Year in February; was named Woman of the Year at the Billboard Latin Women in Music presentation in May; and bagged the International Songwriter of the Year Award at the Ivor Novello Awards in June.

It is also pertinent to mention that the WSJ Innovators was a star-studded event, attended by the likes of Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky, Lupita Nyong'o, Cara Delevingne, Christian Louboutin and Gayle King.