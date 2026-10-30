William Shatner remembers 'friend' Patrick Stewart after his heartbreaking death

William Shatner is deeply saddened by the sudden death of his friend Sir Patrick Stewart.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the 95-year-old actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his late Star Trek costar.

“What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor,” William penned. “From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did."

“Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work," continued the Canadian star.

Concluding the emotional note, William added, "My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed.”

For those unaware, Patrick passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, at the age of 86.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," the X-Men star's spokesperson said in a statement.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace," the statement read.