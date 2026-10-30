King Charles finally does something for Meghan Markle: ‘She needs all the support’
What is King Charles doing for Meghan Markle?
Are King Charles’ hands tied? Or is this a ‘Sussex matter’ that Buckingham Palace personally refuses to address – a theory has just dropped that points to the former.
Now for those unversed, the person whose brought this forward is none other than Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner and he recently spoke about what the King might be doing, behind closed doors that the public may no even be privy to.
He spoke to Fox News Digital when issuing his thoughts and they came during his own video appearance.
It began with him saying, “In the meantime, what I see is Meghan right in the middle of a controversy that is not of her doing, that has created even more pain for her as well, and Harry, and potentially the children at the same time
There comes a time where I feel we have to start supporting Meghan in these activities. Som commentators have been for her, some against her on his whole issue. For me—I support her in every single way that I can because I feel that when these types of situations happen, and they are devastating, absolutely devastating for her then she needs all the support.
I think behind the scenes King Charles may very well send some inaudible] methods of comfort and messages, but he cannot publicly be seen to be doing anything at all, neither can of the other members of the Royal Family because of this potential investigation by the police in Britian as well. So we wait to see what’s going to be happening next…”
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