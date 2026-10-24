New Amgen drug combination shows survival gains in lung cancer trial

An Amgen drug combined with immunotherapy prolonged survival in a lung cancer trial

By Ruqia Shahid
Published October 24, 2026
New Amgen drug combination shows survival gains in lung cancer trial
New Amgen drug combination shows survival gains in lung cancer trial

According to data from a study unveiled at a leading medical symposium on Saturday, Amgen’s Imdelltra used in combination with AstraZeneca’s immunotherapy Imfinzi decreased mortality risk by 58% compared to the Astra drug alone in patients with extensive-stage small lung cancer.

Imfinzi is currently the standard of care following chemotherapy for patients with this very aggressive disease whose cancer has neither grown nor shrunk significantly; it remains stable.

Imdelltra’s US list price is about $300,000 per cycle or above $390,000. The LSEG data showed that Wall Street analysts have projected annual revenues surpassing $2.5 billion by 2030.

Amgen’s Imdelltra is currently approved for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer that has progressed despite chemotherapy based on data that it decreased the death rate by 40%.

While most lung cancers are non-small cells with up to 15% are the small cell diversity targeted by Imdelltra. The US National Institutes of Health stated that about 250,000 new cases are diagnosed yearly worldwide.

Amgen further clarified that nearly 80% of trial patients remained alive at one year, compared to 53% on Imfinzi alone. Furthermore, adverse event-related discontinuation of the combination therapy occurred in 5.7% of combination-group patients compared to 5.8% of single-agent Imfinzi patients.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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