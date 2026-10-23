Carney rejects Trump administration’s accusation of Canada interfering in US midterm elections

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected allegations from the Trump administration that Canadian politicians are interfering in US politics ahead of November's midterm elections.

According to Global News, Carney said the accusations had “no merit” while speaking to reporters during a visit to Turkey on Friday.

The comments follow warnings from US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, who claimed the Trump administration was closely monitoring Canadian politicians ahead of the elections.

Hoekstra has warned Canadian officials against becoming involved in American politics, raising tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Carney said he was “disappointed” by the ambassador's remarks and rejected suggestions that Canada was attempting to influence the US democratic process.

He emphasised that Canada maintains strong diplomatic relations with the US while taking precautions to avoid any appearance of political interference.

Earlier this week, Canadian diplomats were instructed not to meet with candidates running in the US midterm elections or attend their campaign events.

The guidance was issued amid a period of “heightened sensitivity” surrounding political activities across the border.