Australia lawmaker Hannah Beazley’s staff threatened days after Helen Haines attack

A second female Australian politician has been targeted in a threatening incident just days after federal lawmaker Helen Haines was critically injured in an alleged deliberate car attack.

John Lawrence Smart, 56, was charged on Thursday after allegedly entering Western Australian minister Hannah Beazley's electorate office in Perth and threatening staff while carrying nunchucks.

Beazley was not present during Wednesday's incident, and two staff members remained behind a security barrier. Nobody was injured.

“It was a confronting situation for my two staff members who were present at the time, and I thank the police officers who attended for their quick response and action taken to take the person into custody,” Beazley wrote on Facebook.

Smart disputed the description of the weapon in court. He was refused bail and ordered to undergo a medical assessment.

The incident followed Monday's alleged targeted vehicle attack on independent federal politician Helen Haines in Wangaratta, Victoria.

Haines, 65, underwent amputations of both legs after a vehicle allegedly struck her twice outside her office.

Her husband confirmed she remained stable in hospital.

Brendan Nugent, 43, has been charged in connection with the attack and remains in custody.