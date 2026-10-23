New York AG Letitia James challenges attempt to disqualify her from Cornell investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James has opposed a legal attempt to remove her as special prosecutor in a Cornell University rape investigation following allegations of political bias.

According to NBC News, James filed a court response on Thursday challenging a petition submitted by an attorney representing Gillio Lopes, one of seven men named in a sexual assault lawsuit.

The petition argues that James “unequivocally demonstrated a bias and presumption of guilt.”

However, James rejected the claims, arguing that the petition lacked legal standing and challenged the governor's authority to appoint a special prosecutor.

“Petitioner asks this Court to impermissibly void a discretionary action by the Governor,” she wrote.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointed James to oversee the investigation on 1 October following concerns about how university police and local prosecutors handled the allegations.

The case involves a woman who alleges she was drugged and raped at a Cornell fraternity house in 2024.

No criminal charges have been filed, and the men involved have denied the allegations.

Lawyers for another defendant, Winston Lee, have also sought James' removal, citing a September Facebook post in which she expressed support for the alleged victim.

James previously said she was “committed to leading a comprehensive investigation they can trust, guided only by the facts, the evidence, and the law.” Both legal challenges remain unresolved.