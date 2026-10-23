Trump administration targets Alaska Senate race over fears of ballot confusion

Senator Dan Sullivan is seeking re-election against another Republican candidate, Daniel Sullivan, a retired schoolteacher

The US Department of Justice has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to prevent Alaska from certifying its Senate election results over concerns that voters could confuse two Republican candidates with similar names.

According to The Guardian, the lawsuit argues that potential “voter confusion” could affect the outcome of the closely watched race and benefit Democratic candidate Mary Peltola.

Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan is seeking re-election against Peltola and another Republican candidate, Daniel Sullivan, a retired schoolteacher.

Both candidates will appear on the ballot for the 3 November election, raising concerns that voters could mistakenly support the wrong Sullivan.

To distinguish the incumbent from his challenger, election officials will include the description “(Registered Republican) Incumbent” beside Senator Sullivan's name.

Alaska uses a ranked-choice voting system, allowing voters to rank up to five candidates according to their preferences.

The system has repeatedly faced criticism from President Donald Trump, who has described ranked-choice voting as a “scam”.

Trump has also encouraged Alaska voters to support a ballot measure seeking to repeal the voting system.

The dispute comes ahead of the November midterm elections, with the state's voting procedures facing renewed scrutiny.