Gunman near Paris kills one, injures several as mayor suspects ‘racist, Islamophobic’ intent
The shooting took place on Friday in Trappes and La Verrière, around 20 kilometres west of Paris
At least one person has been killed and five others injured in a shooting near Paris, with French authorities investigating the incident as a suspected terrorist attack.
According to DW, the shooting took place on Friday in Trappes and La Verrière, around 20 kilometres west of the French capital.
A gunman reportedly opened fire from a vehicle at three locations during a 15-minute attack. Among those injured was a 12-year-old girl, while three victims remain in critical condition.
Trappes Mayor Ali Rabeh described the incident as “a racist, probably Islamophobic attack”.
He said the attacker appeared to be shooting randomly and “seemed intent on carrying out a massacre”.
Two victims were reportedly of African and North African origin, raising concerns about a possible racially motivated attack.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said the gunman had “clearly” committed a “terrorist crime”.
Authorities believe the attacker used “what appears to have been a military-grade weapon, or at least an automatic weapon.”
Police arrested a suspect in the neighbouring town of Coignières following the shooting.
The suspect remains in custody as investigators work to establish the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack.
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