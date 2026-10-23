Trump faces Republican backlash over Ramaswamy ad ahead of Florida rally

US President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds as controversy grows over an attack advertisement targeting Ohio Democratic candidate Amy Acton.

According to The Guardian, Trump is expected to address supporters in Florida on Friday ahead of November's midterm elections.

However, Donalds has reportedly removed references to Trump from his campaign website and rarely mentioned the president during his campaign.

Meanwhile, Trump has defended a controversial advertisement released by Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy involving Acton's mother and childhood sexual abuse.

Acton's mother lost custody of her daughter when Acton was 12 after her mother's husband was charged with raping her.

Speaking at a rally in Iowa, Trump said he encouraged Ramaswamy to continue airing the advertisement.

“I said, ‘You’ve got to ride with it.’”

The advertisement has drawn criticism from several Republicans, including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Iowa Senate candidate Ashley Hinson.

“I think it’s absolutely terrible, and I think they should take the ad down,” Hinson said.

Hinson also criticised Vice-President JD Vance for attacking Republicans who opposed the advertisement.