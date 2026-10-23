DOJ opens criminal investigation into Trump Ally Corey Lewandowski over DHS tenure

The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into longtime Trump ally and former Department of Homeland Security adviser Corey Lewandowski over allegations that he improperly profited or engaged in contracting misconduct during his tenure at the agency.

The DHS Inspector General’s Office has been investigating Lewandowski's involvement in the handling of certain government contracts.

The inquiry stems from a criminal referral by the DHS Office of Inspector General, focusing on whether Lewandowski exercised questionable authority by signing agency contracts and directing the delay of certain grants and FEMA-related funding while serving as a special government employee.

Lewandowski served as a top aide under former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem before they both left the department.

He has not been charged with any crime, and his attorney has denied any wrongdoing, stating that he has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding an investigation.

Addressing reporters about the reports, President Trump stated that he expects his staff to be honest and that anyone found to have been dishonest must face prosecution.

According to sources, the probe began with a criminal referral to the Justice Department from the internal watchdog at DHS.

A lawyer for Lewandowski, Adam Trigg, did not immediately responded to the matter.

The investigation was first reported in the Wall Street Journal, which quoted Lewandowski's lawyer as saying that his client denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

DOJ has not yet issued subpoenas or other legal demands in the criminal investigation, according to one of the people.

The Justice Department under Trump has investigated several prominent critics of the president, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, but investigations of people close to Trump have been rare.

The department has also moved to dismiss several existing cases involving ⁠Trump allies, including supporters charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.