Anthropic partners with Hg to launch European AI consultancy

Anthropic is supporting a new European consultancy with buyout firm Hg as AI groups solidify their market presence in corporate advisory and deployment work. The planned company is planning to launch by the end of this year with hubs in London and Berlin positioned for the software sector and comparable corporate environments.

Initially reported by the Financial Times, Anthropic and London-based private equity group Hg have agreed to build an independent company that will embed AI consultants and engineers within European enterprises. The engineers are set to roll out new AI-based products or support leveraging existing company initiatives while the new business unit collaborates with Hg’s portfolio companies.

The significant move adds to a growing push by leading AI developers to build service businesses around widespread implementation of their frameworks, intensifying market demands on established consulting groups such as Accenture and the Big Four firms, Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC.

For Anthropic, the European consultancy provides an additional revenue stream as the firm looks to offset its massive capital expenditure on data center infrastructure and accelerate its go-to-market strategy. Furthermore, private equity firms are also under pressure to capitalize on software assets via AI-driven business models after earlier concerns over software sector business models sparked a market sell-off that has since stabilized.