UK, France hold first-ever joint nuclear exercise amid Russia tensions

France and Britain conducted their first-ever joint exercise called Rummy involving France airborne nuclear capability on Friday.

According to France’s armed forces ministry, Britain’s Typhoon jets took part in the drills alongside French Rafale warplanes on Tuesday evening.

"Having independent nuclear forces does not ⁠preclude coordination," said French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin.

"Our nuclear ​cooperation with the United Kingdom continues to deepen: on Tuesday evening, ​British Typhoons took part for the very first time in a French nuclear exercise alongside Rafales (warplanes),” the statement reads.

According to Ms Vautrin, the exercise highlights the level of commitment and coordination shown by the two European nuclear powers. The purpose of the exercise was to bolster Europe’s security and credible deterrence especially against the backdrop of growing fears of Russia’s hybrid attacks.

"In an increasingly dangerous world, our adversaries should be in no doubt: the United Kingdom and France stand together in their commitment to European security and to maintaining the deterrence that has ​helped preserve peace ​for generations," ⁠added British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting.

In July 2025, the two allies agreed to strengthen cooperation on their nuclear arsenals, driven by rising threats to Europe and unpredictable relations with the US.

In March, President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to expand France's nuclear arsenal. He also launched an initiative in which he offered European allies joint military exercises and the short-term deployment of French nuclear-capable assets on their territory.

France spends around €5.6 billion annually to maintain its 290 air- and sea-launched nuclear warheads. On the other hand, Britain holds 225 warheads, while Russia and the United States each possess over 5,000.