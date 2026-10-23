Trump says Starlink restrictions lifted, Ukraine disputes claim

The Starlink issue between Trump, Elon Musk and Ukraine is nowhere near to be resolved.

In a recent development, Ukraine claims that the country is still facing issues with the Starlink network as reported by the sources within the defence ministry.

This statement goes against Trump claims who declared that the limits on the satellite uplink had been reversed by Elon Musk.

As reported by BBC citing the sources familiar to the matter, Ukrainian military operations and drone coordination, both attack and defense, have been disrupted by connection losses occurring at speeds of 161 km/h (100 mph).

The US president initially denied instructing tech billionaire Elon Musk to restrict connectivity to Starshield but later stated on Thursday that Musk had "put it back."

However, Elon Musk previously denied being behind the network slowdown affecting Ukrainian operations.

Sources within the Ukrainian defense ministry confirmed they are continuously monitoring the performance of both the Starlink and Starshield networks.

Two weeks earlier Ukraine reported that low Earth orbit satellite speeds were restricted, impacting the country’s communication, drone and military operations.

Earlier Musk asserted that the decision to restrict Starlink services was not SpaceX’s. Every decision regarding the services’ speed and usage is often made by the US military and the President of America. But Trump denied such claims.

However, a report reported by The Wall Street Journal revealed that it was Elon Musk who ordered the speed cap on Starlink.

Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump spoke directly about the Starlink speed cap in a phone call shortly after the slowdown became public.

Several US officials held the view that Musk acted independently and that Trump did not explicitly command retribution against Ukraine.

The White House and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied intentionally placing limits on the network, maintaining that restrictions fall under SpaceX/Elon Musk's purview.