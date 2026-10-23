Hunter’s Moon 2026: When and how to watch October’s full moon

October 2026 full moon which is traditionally known as Hunter Moon is approaching to grace the skies over the weekend.

Historically, the full moon got its specific name because of the timing and traditional hunting practices in autumn when the brightness of the full moon helped the people to spot animals like foxes and deer and gather food before the advent of winter.

It is traditionally the full moon that comes after the Harvest Moon which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.

When to watch

Hunter’s Moon will rise on Sunday, October 25 at 12:12 AM EDT, but better to adjust for your local time zone.

In the UK, the illumination will peak at 4.12am BST, appearing full to the naked eye on the evenings around the peak.

In the US, the peak illumination of the moon will be around 12.11am EDT on Monday, 26 October. The best viewing opportunity will be at moonrise that evening.

Best viewing time and place

Full moons also look exceptionally bright and nearly full on the nights immediately before and after their exact peak, meaning the entire weekend will offer great viewing opportunities.

To view the Hunter Moon, one does not need any specific kind of equipment like telescopes or binoculars.

Just head out right around sunset because the moon is rising just as the sun is setting and you will witness spectacular interplay of twilight colours.

Find a spot with a clear, unobstructed view looking toward the east or southeast. Elevated areas, open fields, or coastlines work best. The Moon may look larger than usual and take on a yellow, orange or reddish tint as it appears due to looking through the thick earth atmosphere layer.