First Russian diesel shipment en route to New York after Trump-Putin energy deal:Report

Shipping and tracking data shows that a Malta-flagged tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel is en-route to New York, marking the first physical delivery under a high-profile energy agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Key details of US-Russia energy deal:

The initial 40,000 metric tons represents a fraction (roughly 13%) of the initial volume initially discussed under the arrangement. Energy analysts note that this volume amounts to less than two hours of total U.S. distillate consumption.

The arrangement follows Russia's decision to lift a self-imposed ban on diesel exports in an effort to supply global markets and ease high fuel costs for American consumers.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak previously confirmed the departure of the initial shipment, with shipping data tracking the vessel's progress as the first practical execution of the bilateral pact.

While proponents point to the agreement as a step toward bringing relief to domestic energy markets, the move has also sparked broader political discussion regarding economic policy and international trade dynamics.

Marking a substantial political debate, proponents point to efforts to address high fuel costs for American consumers, while critics, including Ukrainian leadership and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, have sharply criticized the temporary easing of economic pressure on Moscow.

Trump has made several moves hoping to bring down diesel prices ahead of November 3 US mid-term elections including waiving parts of a new sanctions law against Russia and threatening Europe with a US diesel export ban unless countries released more from their emergency reserves.

In response, Russia agreed to lift a self-imposed ban on diesel exports and supply the fuel to global markets, including the US, after the agreement reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

Trump announced on October 9 that Russia would immediately export 300,000 metric tons, or 2.25 million barrels, followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons "immediately thereafter".

Under the new energy pact, Russia will be able to increase diesel exports to between 3 million tons and 3.5 million tons per month by year-end, the country's usual export volume of the fuel, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last week.