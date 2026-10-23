Magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Tibet kills 16 and destroys hundreds of homes

At least 16 people have been killed and 32 others injured after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck China's Tibet region on Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes.

According to AFP, citing Chinese state news agency Xinhua, more than 300 houses collapsed following the earthquake, which struck at 10.33pm local time.

The US Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was located in a mountainous area approximately 190 kilometres east-northeast of Nagqu and 390 kilometres northeast of Lhasa, Tibet's regional capital.

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Authorities activated a level-II earthquake disaster emergency response as rescue teams began assessing the destruction and assisting affected residents.

The epicenter was located in Maru township in Baqen county, where local officials reported strong shaking.

Electricity and telecommunications services were also disrupted in the county seat, according to Xinhua.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the latest earthquake's death toll could rise as rescue and recovery efforts continue.