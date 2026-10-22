Ron Duguay, former New York Rangers forward, dies after cancer battle

Duguay played 12 seasons in the NHL, including eight with the Rangers, becoming one of the franchise's most recognisable players

Former New York Rangers forward Ron Duguay has died aged 69 after battling stage 4 cancer, prompting tributes from across the hockey community.

According to the NHL, Duguay died on Thursday after fighting cancer for more than a year. He previously told the New York Post that the disease originated in his colon.

Duguay played 12 seasons in the NHL, including eight with the Rangers, becoming one of the franchise's most recognisable players during the late 1970s.

"The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history," the team said in a statement.

Duguay helped the Rangers reach the 1979 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Montreal Canadiens.

He also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Duguay was selected 13th overall by the Rangers in the 1977 NHL Draft after playing junior hockey with the Sudbury Wolves.

Following his playing career, he worked as a Rangers analyst for MSG Network for 12 years.