Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers clash over Trump, patriotism in Michigan Senate debate

Michigan's closely contested Senate race took a personal turn on Wednesday night as Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers clashed over patriotism, US President Donald Trump and political loyalty.

According to CNN, El-Sayed, a former executive director of the Detroit Health Department, sought to link Rogers to President Trump's unpopular economic policies and declining approval ratings.

Rogers, a former Republican congressman, attempted to portray his Democratic opponent as too politically extreme to represent Michigan voters.

The most heated exchange came when Rogers questioned El-Sayed's loyalty to the United States.

“If you are going to go to the United States Senate, we need to know: Are you for America or are you for these terrorist groups overseas?” Rogers asked.

El-Sayed strongly rejected the accusation: “To bring into question my commitment to the Constitution is really beneath you. I am proud of America. I’m proud to be an American.”

Michigan, currently governed by Democrats, has become a major battleground for Republicans hoping to gain Senate seats.

Both candidates face pressure to win over undecided and moderate voters in a race with potentially significant consequences for control of Congress.