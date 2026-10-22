Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers clash over Trump, patriotism in Michigan Senate debate
Rogers attempted to portray El-Sayed as too politically extreme to represent Michigan
Michigan's closely contested Senate race took a personal turn on Wednesday night as Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers clashed over patriotism, US President Donald Trump and political loyalty.
According to CNN, El-Sayed, a former executive director of the Detroit Health Department, sought to link Rogers to President Trump's unpopular economic policies and declining approval ratings.
Rogers, a former Republican congressman, attempted to portray his Democratic opponent as too politically extreme to represent Michigan voters.
The most heated exchange came when Rogers questioned El-Sayed's loyalty to the United States.
“If you are going to go to the United States Senate, we need to know: Are you for America or are you for these terrorist groups overseas?” Rogers asked.
El-Sayed strongly rejected the accusation: “To bring into question my commitment to the Constitution is really beneath you. I am proud of America. I’m proud to be an American.”
Michigan, currently governed by Democrats, has become a major battleground for Republicans hoping to gain Senate seats.
Both candidates face pressure to win over undecided and moderate voters in a race with potentially significant consequences for control of Congress.
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