Russia attacks Kyiv hours after peace talks announcement, killing two and injuring 22

Russia has launched a deadly missile attack on Kyiv just hours after President Vladimir Putin agreed to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine and the United States.

According to The Guardian, Russian forces bombarded the Ukrainian capital overnight on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring 22 others, including four children.

The strikes damaged residential buildings, energy infrastructure, an ambulance station and a monastery. Several other regions, including Odesa, were also targeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of showing little interest in ending the war.

“Almost immediately after another round of talks, Russia launched a pointed attack. This means there has been no real change in its attitude toward everything that is happening,” he said.

The attacks followed Wednesday's meeting between Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg.

Following the discussions, the Kremlin announced that Russia was willing to resume trilateral peace negotiations after 10 November.

However, Zelenskyy said the latest strikes demonstrated Moscow's continued aggression and called for stronger Ukrainian air defences and additional sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported Ukrainian drone attacks overnight, including a strike in the Belgorod region that killed one person.