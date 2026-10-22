Trump's massive DC arch could begin construction days after US midterm elections
The Trump administration revealed the possible construction date in a court filing on Wednesday
Construction on US President Donald Trump's controversial 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington DC could begin as early as 5 November, despite ongoing legal challenges and public opposition.
According to CNN, the Trump administration revealed the possible construction date in a court filing on Wednesday.
The National Capital Planning Commission is expected to meet on 5 November to consider approving the project's final plans.
Construction would also require authorisation from the Department of the Interior.
The proposed monument would stand opposite Arlington National Cemetery, where nearly 430,000 military personnel, veterans and family members are buried.
Veterans opposing the project argue that the massive structure could disrupt the cemetery's peaceful atmosphere, while preservationists warn it would damage views of historic Washington landmarks.
Trump previously claimed the arch would serve a national security purpose by housing military drones, snipers and ammunition.
The project has faced several lawsuits and significant criticism from preservation groups.
An Interior Department spokesperson defended the proposal, saying it would “enhance the visitor experience at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans, the families of the fallen, and all Americans alike.”
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