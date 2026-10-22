Putin-Witkoff meeting: 5 key takeaways on Ukraine peace talks
Witkoff also met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo and held constructive talks
Russian president Vladimir Putin met with the Trump administration’ special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday aimed at resolving the years-long Ukraine war.
Prior to meeting Putin, Witkoff met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo and held constructive talks on potential peace proposals.
Here are the key takeaways taken from the high-stakes meeting between Witkoff and Putin.
Conditional willingness to resume Ukraine peace talks
President Putin has agreed to resume conditional US-mediated peace negotiations with Ukraine as confirmed by Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov.
These talks potentially taking place in November as trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi, would focus on long-term security architecture, post-war economic plans, and broader European stability. These talks could also begin on or after November 10.
Putin and Witkoff reportedly discussed a possible meeting involving Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China in November.
Rejecting Europe-backed peace proposals
Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov said Witkoff briefed Putin on proposals discussed in Oslo with Ukraine and European partners, but Moscow considered them to contain little useful substance. This shows that Russia and Europe remain far apart on the terms of a settlement.
"These nuances, so to speak, do not entirely satisfy us," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters after the St Petersburg meeting.
No breakthroughs on the core territorial issues
The meeting, which lasted for three hours, did not yield an agreement on territory, a ceasefire or Ukraine's future security arrangements. Russia continues to insist on major demands, including control over Donetsk and Ukraine remaining outside NATO.
Release of American detainee as a diplomatic gesture
As a significant diplomatic gesture, Russia freed 74-year-old US citizen Stephen Hubbard, who had been imprisoned in Russia since 2022 on mercenary charges. However Trump asked Putin to release him and later Trump acknowledged Russia’s humanitarian gesture.
US–Russia economic cooperation
Putin raised restoring broader economic ties with Washington and discussed fertilizer supplies and diesel exports. The two sides also discussed the possibility of Russia helping with the US–Iran conflict. Discussions included easing restrictions on Russian diesel and fertilizer exports to help manage global market volatility.
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