Yankees extend Brian Cashman's tenure after another disappointing playoff exit
Cashman served as the Yankees' general manager since 1998, making him the longest-serving GM in the team's history
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has agreed to a new contract with the MLB franchise, extending his long-running tenure despite another season without a World Series title.
According to ESPN, Cashman confirmed that he and the Yankees had reached an agreement, with only the final details remaining to be completed.
"We're locked and loaded," Cashman said while discussing the new deal.
The 59-year-old has served as the Yankees' general manager since 1998, making him the longest-serving GM in the team's history.
During his 29 seasons in charge, the Yankees have maintained a winning record every year, securing four World Series championships and 15 American League East titles.
However, the franchise has not won a World Series since 2009, when it defeated the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Yankees have now made 13 consecutive playoff appearances without winning a championship, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in MLB postseason history.
New York finished the 2026 regular season with a 93-68 record, marking its third consecutive season with at least 90 victories.
Despite that success, the Yankees finished second in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who swept them in the American League Division Series.
The announcement follows reports that Yankees manager Aaron Boone will also return for a 10th season, keeping the team's leadership in place.
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