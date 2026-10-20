Bombardier shares rise as Trump drops threat to block aircraft sales in US

US President Donald Trump has backed down from his threat to ban Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier from selling planes in the United States, citing the company's significant American workforce.

Speaking in Wichita, Kansas, on 19 October, Trump said he had changed his position after recognising that the Quebec-based company employs thousands of workers across the US.

Trump previously threatened to block Bombardier's American sales unless the company relocated its operations to the United States.

However, he now says he does not want to risk “hurting” the business, particularly given its presence in Kansas.

Bombardier employs approximately 1,500 people in Wichita, which serves as the headquarters of its defence division.

The company has around 3,500 employees across several American states.

Trump's change of position comes ahead of November's US midterm elections, with Kansas becoming an important political battleground.

The state has also faced economic pressures from rising diesel prices linked to the ongoing Iran war, particularly affecting farmers.

Following Trump's comments, Bombardier shares increased by $9.10, or approximately three per cent, reaching $320.57 by midday on 20 October.