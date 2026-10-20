Rubio addresses uncertainty over Ukraine interceptor deliveries
Rubio claims that Washington’s policy concerning defense assistance for Ukraine remains unchanged
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recognized that a batch of interceptors purchased for Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program may not have been delivered, but stated that this was not due to any political motivation.
Talking to journalists as he commenced his India trip said: “ I think the important takeaway is that there has not been some deliberate political directive to go out and harm Ukraine.”
“There’s nothing being deliberately denied to Ukraine, Rubio continued.”
According to Rubio, he had a 45-minute conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that the subjects encompassed ballistic missile interceptors, early warnings of Russian attacks and the situation of Starlink and Starshield satellite services which the Ukrainian president said needed to be reinstated.
According to Reuters, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was awaiting delivery authorization for the most recent shipment of US weaponry purchased by NATO allies under PURL.
Zelenskyy had also clarified the Pentagon has deferred the delivery of missiles under the program as relations between Kyiv and Washington worsened this month with Trump courting Moscow.
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