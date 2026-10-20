Google confirms cloud outage ‘mitigated’ after ‘power event’ disrupts banks, courts
A power event caused an outage within europe-west2-b zone as per Google
Google in a recent update has confirmed that the “power event” which disrupted its London-based cloud computing services in the UK, banks and courts has been mitigated.
Google issued a new statement on its Service Health page, reporting that services are moving towards recovery.
The statement reads, “A power event caused an outage within europe-west2-b zone. The power event is mitigated. We are seeing the recovery of services and are prioritizing the recovery of existing workloads .Customers may not be able to yet create new workloads.”
“Full recovery of existing workloads should be completed, tentatively by Tuesday, 2026-10-20 06:00.”
“We will provide an update by Tuesday, 2026-10-20 06:00 PDT with current details. We apologize to all who are affected by the disruption.”
Delivery firm DPD confirmed that the technical issues affecting its website have now been resolved. In a recent post on its Irish X account, the company expressed gratitude to customers for their patience.
Multiple Google Cloud services experienced a major outage in the London region on Tuesday in the midst of disrupted services of British digital bank Revolut. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Revolut's service outage stemmed from a Google Cloud disruption.
Most of the disruptions stemmed from a technical issue at Google Cloud, which powers internet infrastructure for numerous online services.
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