Google Cloud outage hits London as Revolut services face disruption
Most of the disruptions stemmed from a technical issue at Google Cloud, including Revolut
Multiple Google Cloud services experienced a major outage in the London region on Tuesday in the midst of disrupted services of British digital bank Revolut.
The Revolut banking app is reportedly down as users are facing difficulties in logging in the account with a message popping up on the screen “Something went wrong” while instructing them to try again later.
Revolut wrote on X: “We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple features, which may result in some services being inaccessible.”
"Our engineering team is actively working to restore full service as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Revolut's service outage stemmed from a Google Cloud disruption.
Most of the disruptions stemmed from a technical issue at Google Cloud, which powers internet infrastructure for numerous online services.
However, it remains uncertain whether every outage was connected. Google confirmed the problem on its status dashboard, stating that its Western European facilities were experiencing service disruptions, and apologized to everyone affected.
-
Zelenskyy to visit Norway amid Ukraine war and Trump rift: What’s on agenda?
-
Alberta independence referendum: Canada PM says 'Albertans have made clear choice’
-
Donald Trump issues stark warning to New Mexico
-
Trump warns US will 'burn' like France if Democrats win midterms
-
Beluga whale Cyprus dies in California months after leaving Ontario's Marineland
-
Australian employers using AI to track workers without their knowledge, report warns
-
UK hits back at Hegseth after he questions NATO allies' sacrifices in Afghanistan
-
US Supreme Court refuses to restore plea deals for three alleged 9/11 conspirators
-
ICE agents accused of using force against US citizen in Long Beach
-
Trump is using presidency to make himself richer, say majority Americans in new poll
-
Helen Haines, former nurse turned Australian MP critically injured in suspected attack
-
Meta admits mistaken suspension of 'No Kings' Instagram account, cites Claude AI glitch