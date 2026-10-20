Google Cloud outage hits London as Revolut services face disruption

Multiple Google Cloud services experienced a major outage in the London region on Tuesday in the midst of disrupted services of British digital bank Revolut.

The Revolut banking app is reportedly down as users are facing difficulties in logging in the account with a message popping up on the screen “Something went wrong” while instructing them to try again later.

Revolut wrote on X: “We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple features, which may result in some services being inaccessible.”

"Our engineering team is actively working to restore full service as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Revolut's service outage stemmed from a Google Cloud disruption.

Most of the disruptions stemmed from a technical issue at Google Cloud, which powers internet infrastructure for numerous online services.

However, it remains uncertain whether every outage was connected. Google confirmed the problem on its status dashboard, stating that its Western European facilities were experiencing service disruptions, and apologized to everyone affected.