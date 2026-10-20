Zelenskyy to visit Norway amid Ukraine war and Trump rift: What’s on agenda?

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in Oslo on Tuesday for talks on the Ukraine war and European security as confirmed by the Norwegian government.

According to Reuters, US envoy Steve Witkoff is set to visit Norway this week for negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European officials are also expected to participate.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement, "President Zelenskyy has asked Norway and ​Finland to arrange a meeting as ​part of ongoing diplomatic efforts, at a critical ‌time ⁠for Ukraine.”

Finland's President Alexander Stubb said he will attend ​meetings with ​Zelenskyy and ⁠Stoere to discuss "Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and ​the overall security situation in ​Europe."

Prior to the arrival, Zelenskyy confirmed that he also held substantive conversations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by phone call, focusing on air defence and SpaceX’s Starlink access for communications and defence purposes.

He wrote on X, “. I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position. First, ballistic missile interceptors, which are needed to protect lives. Second, early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital.”

“Third, the situation with Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored. Of course, all of this comes against the backdrop of our diplomatic efforts to end this horrific war and the constant killing of people.”

In the past few days, the relations between Washington and Kyiv hit a rock bottom due to warming of ties between Trump and Putin. Both leaders recently signed a diesel deal and later Trump suspended Russia sanctions. Both acts drew criticism from the Ukrainian leader as he felt betrayed by the Trump administration.