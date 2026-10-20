Alberta independence referendum: Canada PM says 'Albertans have made clear choice’

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney praised Alberta’s decisive vote against independence, emphasizing that the province chose Canadian unity during a period of escalating political pressure from Washington.

"On October 19, Albertans made a clear choice. They chose unity, to build together, and to take care of each other. Above all, Albertans chose Canada," Carney said in a statement on Tuesday.

“While votes on all questions continue to be tallied, tonight’s results on the defining question of separation mean that Albertans and all Canadians will move forward together with renewed purpose and high ambition,” Carney added.

Voters in Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta have rejected a proposal to begin a process toward independence, results showed early Tuesday.

Unofficial results from Elections Alberta show that 77 percent of voters chose to stay in Canada, with over one million ballots counted. Rather than a direct vote on independence, Monday's ballot served as a preliminary step; a separatist victory would have paved the way for a binding secession referendum.

The PM continued, "Canada is securing new trade partners around the world, fast-tracking major, nation-building projects in every part of the country, and unleashing our full potential as a global energy superpower with Alberta at its core.”

Albertans voted to remain part of a united Canada, delivering a major boost for Mark Carney, who grew up in Alberta.

Premier Danielle Smith, who called the referendum under pressure from separatists within her party despite opposing independence, stated that Albertans voted for "a stronger Alberta in a united Canada."

Thomas Lukaszuk who is head of the Forever Canadian campaign declared the result a victory for national unity.