Donald Trump issues stark warning to New Mexico

Donald Trump asks for immediate action on his demand from New Mexico

By Areeba Sheikh
Published October 20, 2026
Donald Trump issues stark warning to New Mexico
Donald Trump issues stark warning to New Mexico

Donald Trump is adamant that New Mexico should change its name, as his recent statement confirms it.

In a post on Truth Social, the President of the United States urged New Mexico to change its name to New America.

Trump penned, “New Mexico should immediately change its name to New America. We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America! The name would add great value and prestige to the State!”

“Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag.”

“Maybe even the Crooked Elections, that New Mexico is known for, would become honest again!” he concluded.

For those unaware, Trump has been raising questions about New Mexico’s election integrity after losing the state in the 2024 presidential election.

Notably, it was not the first time he tasted defeat in New Mexico, as he failed to win the state in 2016 as well as in 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that Donald Trump also decided to change Lake Ontario’s name to Lake America by signing an executive order in August of this year.

Areeba Sheikh
Areeba Sheikh is a reporter specialising in trending topics, with a focus on music, entertainment culture, and viral moments. For the past two years she has been covering wide artists, releases, and digital conversations, blending storytelling with trend analysis to capture how online buzz, fandom, and pop culture shape global audience engagement.
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