Donald Trump issues stark warning to New Mexico
Donald Trump asks for immediate action on his demand from New Mexico
Donald Trump is adamant that New Mexico should change its name, as his recent statement confirms it.
In a post on Truth Social, the President of the United States urged New Mexico to change its name to New America.
Trump penned, “New Mexico should immediately change its name to New America. We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America! The name would add great value and prestige to the State!”
“Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag.”
“Maybe even the Crooked Elections, that New Mexico is known for, would become honest again!” he concluded.
For those unaware, Trump has been raising questions about New Mexico’s election integrity after losing the state in the 2024 presidential election.
Notably, it was not the first time he tasted defeat in New Mexico, as he failed to win the state in 2016 as well as in 2020.
It is pertinent to mention that Donald Trump also decided to change Lake Ontario’s name to Lake America by signing an executive order in August of this year.
-
Trump warns US will 'burn' like France if Democrats win midterms
-
Beluga whale Cyprus dies in California months after leaving Ontario's Marineland
-
Australian employers using AI to track workers without their knowledge, report warns
-
UK hits back at Hegseth after he questions NATO allies' sacrifices in Afghanistan
-
US Supreme Court refuses to restore plea deals for three alleged 9/11 conspirators
-
ICE agents accused of using force against US citizen in Long Beach
-
Trump is using presidency to make himself richer, say majority Americans in new poll
-
Helen Haines, former nurse turned Australian MP critically injured in suspected attack
-
Meta admits mistaken suspension of 'No Kings' Instagram account, cites Claude AI glitch
-
Playing loud music in public transport in UK can lead to £100 fines under new crackdown
-
French PM calls for partial curfews as nationwide riots and protests escalate
-
Could Putin, Trump and Xi meet to discuss Ukraine? Kremlin responds