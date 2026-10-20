Donald Trump issues stark warning to New Mexico

Donald Trump is adamant that New Mexico should change its name, as his recent statement confirms it.

In a post on Truth Social, the President of the United States urged New Mexico to change its name to New America.

Trump penned, “New Mexico should immediately change its name to New America. We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America! The name would add great value and prestige to the State!”

“Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag.”

“Maybe even the Crooked Elections, that New Mexico is known for, would become honest again!” he concluded.

For those unaware, Trump has been raising questions about New Mexico’s election integrity after losing the state in the 2024 presidential election.

Notably, it was not the first time he tasted defeat in New Mexico, as he failed to win the state in 2016 as well as in 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that Donald Trump also decided to change Lake Ontario’s name to Lake America by signing an executive order in August of this year.