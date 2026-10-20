Trump warns US will 'burn' like France if Democrats win midterms
During a Kansas campaign rally, President Trump pointed to civil unrest in France to caution that Democratic midterm victories would bring national chaos
During a campaign rally in Park City, Kansas, to support embattled Republican Senator Roger Marshall, United States President Donald Trump warned voters that the U.S. would "burn" like France due to civil unrest and protests if Democrats win the upcoming midterm elections.
Trump pointed to recent civil unrest, protests, and fires in France, telling the crowd: "When you see burning steeples and raging fires in France, just remember that is what the radical Democrats want to do to America."
Key takeaways from Trump's campaign rally:
The U.S. President Donald Trump was campaigning for Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who is facing an unexpectedly competitive reelection race in Kansas against Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.
Trump on Monday used violent unrest in France as an argument against Democrats in his battle to defend a Kansas Senate seat long held by Republicans but in danger of falling to his political opponents.
As reported, Trump's rally was his latest foray into conservative states where Republican candidates are on defense due to voter frustrations over the Iran war and rising prices.
"I love you Kansas, but I'm here for a guy named Roger Marshall," Trump said.
In a new addition to his stump speech, Trump pointed to widespread protests in France as a scenario that could erupt in the United States unless Republicans win. He provided no evidence.
France in recent days has seen some of the worst unrest in years as huge protests over the cost of living and underfunded public services descended into riots and looting.
Trump himself has struggled to make goods and services more affordable in the United States.
The rally comes as Republicans face defensive political terrain in historically conservative regions, pressured by voter frustrations over economic conditions, inflation, and policy challenges.
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