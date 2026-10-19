Beluga whale Cyprus dies in California months after leaving Ontario's Marineland

A nine-year-old beluga whale rescued from the now-closed Marineland in Ontario has died at SeaWorld San Diego, becoming the latest animal to die following a mass relocation.

The whale, named Cyprus, arrived at the California aquarium on August 22 and had reportedly been adjusting well to his new surroundings.

However, SeaWorld said Cyprus stopped eating on Friday, and an ultrasound revealed that his intestinal tract was not functioning normally.

The aquarium said a full necropsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Cyprus was among 30 belugas and four dolphins transferred from Marineland in Niagara Falls after the facility said it could no longer afford to care for its remaining animals.

His death follows several others involving animals relocated from the Canadian park.

Earlier this month, Shedd Aquarium in Chicago confirmed the death of Caspian, a 27-year-old female beluga. Two other belugas, Peekachu and Rain, also died at the aquarium.

A beluga named Jelly Bean and a dolphin named Echo died after being transferred to Oceanogràfic Valencia in Spain.

SeaWorld said its two remaining rescued belugas were in stable condition and continued to receive close monitoring.

“As we have indicated, this process will take a considerable amount of time. Our commitment to the health, well-being and care of these belugas, like every animal we rescue, continues,” SeaWorld said in a Facebook post on Sunday.