UK hits back at Hegseth after he questions NATO allies' sacrifices in Afghanistan

Hegseth claimed during a speech on Saturday that only a handful of countries were involved in actual fighting

Downing Street has criticised US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth for suggesting that most NATO allies did not take part in combat operations during the Afghanistan war.

According to The Guardian, Hegseth claimed during a speech on Saturday that only a handful of countries were involved in actual fighting, despite dozens contributing troops to the mission.

He recalled joking that the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) stood for “I Saw Americans Fighting”.

The remarks sparked criticism from the British government, which highlighted the sacrifices made by UK and allied forces.

“Frankly, the facts speak for themselves when it comes to the UK’s and Nato’s contribution to Afghanistan. And it is wrong to diminish their role,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

More than 450 British military personnel died during the conflict, alongside troops from over 30 other countries.

The criticism follows similar remarks made by US President Donald Trump earlier this year, when he suggested NATO troops had avoided frontline fighting in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Downing Street also reaffirmed Britain's support for Ukraine amid growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv..

“Our support for Ukraine is unwavering,” the spokesperson said.