ICE agents accused of using force against US citizen in Long Beach

A US citizen was injured during an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Long Beach, California, on Saturday, officials said.

According to CNN, Ricardo Gonzalez, a former city employee, had called 911 alongside other residents to report concerns about unmarked vehicles.

Long Beach police said ICE agents also requested assistance following reports of vehicle vandalism and a person needing medical attention.

When officers arrived, they found Gonzalez handcuffed and bleeding while detained by federal agents. Police also reported a disturbance involving a large group.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said Gonzalez had contacted emergency services as the situation escalated.

“When the police arrived, we know that he was detained. He was on a curb. He was injured,” Richardson told CNN.

Gonzalez's daughter alleged in an online fundraiser that an unmarked vehicle believed to be driven by federal agents struck him while he rode an electric bicycle.

Witness Sherman Austin separately alleged that agents used a Taser, broke Gonzalez's arm and restrained him on the ground. These allegations have not been independently established.

Video recorded by Austin showed Gonzalez pleading for medical help while handcuffed.

Local police took Gonzalez to a fire station, where his handcuffs were removed, before paramedics transported him to hospital.