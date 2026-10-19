Trump is using presidency to make himself richer, say majority Americans in new poll

A majority of Americans believe US President Donald Trump is using his position to enrich himself, according to a new poll released ahead of November's midterm elections.

The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey found that 66 percent of Americans think Trump is using the presidency for personal financial gain.

The findings also show that 34 percent of Republicans share this view, an increase of 12 percentage points since September last year.

Meanwhile, Trump's approval rating has fallen to 33 percent, marking a new low as Republicans prepare for crucial congressional elections.

The poll also highlights growing financial concerns among Americans.

Nearly half of respondents, 48 percent, said they were financially worse off than when Trump returned to the White House in 2025.

According to The Washington Post, this is the highest proportion expressing such concerns about a president since the polling series began in 1986.

The survey also found widespread concerns about democratic freedoms under Trump's administration.

Around 67 percent of respondents said Trump was not committed to protecting press freedom, while 61 percent questioned his commitment to free and fair elections.