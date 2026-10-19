French PM calls for partial curfews as nationwide riots and protests escalate

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has instructed local authorities to implement "local and partial" curfews in response to severe nationwide unrest, rioting, and widespread looting.

The measures follow a weekend of violent demonstrations and student protests—driven by cost-of-living pressures and economic anxieties—that spilled over into widespread clashes, the ransacking of an estimated 2,000 shops, and damage to public buildings.

Nuñez-whose offer to resign was rejected by French President Emmanuel Macron - said there was a "lack of anticipation" from officers

The disorder began last month with students protesting over school conditions, but have since escalated to take in a broader range of concerns

Lecornu says the movement is being led by "ultra-left radical groups" hoping to "create chaos" before the 2027 French presidential elections

More than half a million people took to the streets on Saturday. On Sunday, more than 350 arrests were made in Paris alone, with at least five shops looted

While giving regional prefects and municipalities the power to enforce targeted restrictions starting Monday evening, the Prime Minister emphasized that the curfews would be strictly localized. He explicitly ruled out imposing a blanket curfew over the entire city of Paris.

As reported by the Guardian, nearly 2,400 people have been arrested and close to 1,000 police officers injured since the worst of the clashes began.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged that authorities experienced a "lack of anticipation" and that security forces momentarily lost control in major cities.

Nuñez offered his resignation, which President Emmanuel Macron rejected, instead tasking him with overhauling operational security methods.

While prioritizing localized curfews for now, Prime Minister Lecornu noted that the government remains prepared to declare a broader state of emergency if the violence continues to escalate.