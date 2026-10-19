Putin approves major Russian government reshuffle following parliamentary elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a major government cabinet reshuffle proposed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, following recent parliamentary elections that secured a historic majority for the ruling United Russia party.

Analysts have characterized the changes as a reinforcement of the government’s fiscal leadership, driven by the need to find new sources of growth, manage a rising budget deficit, and navigate high interest rates and increased tax burdens.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the personnel changes were greenlit during discussions addressing key social and economic priorities.

The shakeup arrives as Moscow faces mounting economic headwinds including a widening budget deficit, high interest rates, elevated tax burdens, and an urgent need to uncover new sources of growth.

Major role shifts and key appointments:

The structural adjustments heavily reinforce the administration's fiscal leadership.

Long-serving Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has been appointed to take on additional responsibilities as a deputy prime minister, maintaining his financial portfolio while elevating his policy role.

Additionally, transportation Minister Andrei Nikitin has been nominated as a deputy prime minister to manage the development of the national transport sector, succeeding Vitaly Savelyev.

In another notable shift, longtime chief of government staff Dmitry Grigorenko transitioned out of his post, with Prime Minister Mishustin nominating First Deputy Finance Minister Irina Okladnikova to step into the role.

If confirmed by lawmakers, Okladnikova will make history as the first woman to serve as chief of government staff.

The newly proposed appointments have been submitted to the State Duma for formal legislative approval.