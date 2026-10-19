Trump explains why he put Russia sanctions on hold
On Friday President Trump signed an executive order for suspension of Russia sanctions
President Donald Trump defended his move of suspending Russia sanctions two days before the law would take into effect on Sunday.
On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to exempt Russia from the US-related sanctions and tariffs, citing that his move is in the US national interests.
The sudden backtracking ignited a backlash from various lawmakers who blasted the Trump administration for giving Putin leverage in war with Ukraine and undermining efforts to pressurize Moscow.
In his recent Truth Social Post, Trump explained the reason why he eased Russia sanctions. According to the president, the decision to suspend several Russian sanctions is aimed at keeping Moscow at the negotiating table.
He wrote, “"I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine,” adding that he didn't want to "do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table".
Zelenskyy responded to the act of Trump being sided with Vladimir Putin as a “historic mistake,” meanwhile Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev called sanctions waiver an “important and truly historic moment.”
In his post, Trump also slammed the Ukrainian president for not wanting to end this war. He also said Zelensky "doesn't want to end this war, and probably never did.”
According to the president, if he would, he could have made a better deal two years ago than he can now.
In the past few weeks, the relations between Washington and Kyiv have hit rock bottom as Trump called for electing a new president as Zelensky is incapable of making a deal with us.
US’ pivot to Moscow camp also drew fierce remarks from Zelenskyy who felt betrayed by the Trump administration as Trump made a diesel deal with Russia last week.
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