Meta and Tesla are set to report earnings next week: What to know

Meta and Tesla are set to report earnings in the coming week

By Ruqia Shahid
Published October 18, 2026
Meta and Tesla are set to report earnings next week: What to know
Meta and Tesla are set to report earnings next week: What to know

Meta and Tesla are scheduled to announce earnings next week in the wake of a weekly market report showing a high market sensitivity.

According to reports, seventy S&P companies are reporting this week with FactSet data revealing that about 45 S&P 500 companies have reported to date.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped last week as traders moved away from technology stocks-a shift triggered by apprehensions about rising debt levels from AI funding.

On Wednesday, Meta Platforms will report earnings after the market closes and hold a conference call. The LSEG data shows that analysts project Meta’s earnings per share to have surged 460% compared with a year earlier.

This marks Meta's first quarterly results since launching the AI agent Muse on September 8. Notably, Meta shares have surged more than 25% since the release, though investors are seeking evidence of how Muse will affect Meta’s earnings.

LSEG data shows analysts expect to drop Tesla’s earnings to 14.5% compared to the same period last year.

On the contrary, analysts expect Tesla’s revenue to have dropped by 1% over the same period. Wolfe Research estimates Tesla’s earnings fell short of consensus estimates in what the firm calls a tough quarter for automobile stocks. 

Tesla’s third-quarter deliveries slumped 2% from a year earlier but surpassed estimates. Bespoke Investment Group data shows Tesla missed analysts’ earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, respectively.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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