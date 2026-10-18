Meta and Tesla are set to report earnings next week: What to know
Meta and Tesla are set to report earnings in the coming week
Meta and Tesla are scheduled to announce earnings next week in the wake of a weekly market report showing a high market sensitivity.
According to reports, seventy S&P companies are reporting this week with FactSet data revealing that about 45 S&P 500 companies have reported to date.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped last week as traders moved away from technology stocks-a shift triggered by apprehensions about rising debt levels from AI funding.
On Wednesday, Meta Platforms will report earnings after the market closes and hold a conference call. The LSEG data shows that analysts project Meta’s earnings per share to have surged 460% compared with a year earlier.
This marks Meta's first quarterly results since launching the AI agent Muse on September 8. Notably, Meta shares have surged more than 25% since the release, though investors are seeking evidence of how Muse will affect Meta’s earnings.
LSEG data shows analysts expect to drop Tesla’s earnings to 14.5% compared to the same period last year.
On the contrary, analysts expect Tesla’s revenue to have dropped by 1% over the same period. Wolfe Research estimates Tesla’s earnings fell short of consensus estimates in what the firm calls a tough quarter for automobile stocks.
Tesla’s third-quarter deliveries slumped 2% from a year earlier but surpassed estimates. Bespoke Investment Group data shows Tesla missed analysts’ earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, respectively.
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