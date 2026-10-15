Hyundai to recall nearly 100,000 US vehicles over fire risk from overheating
Hyundai recalls over 95,000 US vehicles over a seat motor defect that poses a fire risk even when parked
Hyundai to recall nearly 100,000 vehicles over safety risks.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a recall for 94,622 vehicles distributed by Hyundai Motor America due to a serious fire risk.
The defect stems from front power seat motors that can overheat if a power seat control switch becomes stuck.
As reported, the electrical malfunction can cause the motors to continuously draw power, creating a fire hazard that can happen whether the vehicle is actively being driven or parked and turned off.
The recall specifically affects certain 2015–2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017–2020 Genesis G80 models.
Because an official repair remedy is still actively being developed by the manufacturer, the U.S. NHTSA and Hyundai are advising owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures or other cars until the fix is completed.
The core issue or defect:
The front power seat motors may overheat due to a stuck power seat control switch, which can result in a fire while parked or driving.
The risk revolves around the overheating, that creates a significant fire hazard that can occur whether the vehicle is actively being driven or parked even when the ignition is turned off.
The auto safety regulator said the recall remedy is currently being developed.
Because a fix isn't immediately available, NHTSA and Hyundai are strongly advising owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures or other cars to mitigate potential property damage or safety hazards if a fire occurs.
Affected owners will receive notification letters detailing when they can bring their vehicles in for service once the remedy is finalized.
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