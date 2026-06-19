Saudi Aramco expands oil storage capacity after global turmoil: Here's why
The leading oil company seeks to expand its global storage capacity around after energy supplies were disrupted by geopolitical tensions
On Thursday, the world-renowned oil giant Aramco explored expanding its global oil storage capacity after energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupted by the war with Iran.
This major announcement came when Al-Rumayyan was speaking at the FII Priority Europe summit in Rome, an event arranged by a Saudi non-profit institute, Future Investment Initiative.
Governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, Rumayyan, Aramco said that Iran already has storage facilities around the world specifically in Asia, Korea, and Japan and is seriously considering expanding to commercial warehousing.
Meanwhile, the FII Institute organizes Riyadh’s annual flagship summit, often referred to as “Davos in the Desert” which brings together prominent world leaders, bankers, and corporate executives.
Rumayyan further clarified that PIF had invested $112.86 billion across Europe and Britain between 2017 and 2025. In addition, Aramco deployed around €80 billion with European suppliers over the same period.
He was of the view that mounting compliance hurdles are affecting the ability of investors, such as Aramco, SABIC, and the PIF to not only deploy significant investment in capital but also to retain their existing assets in Europe.
“European regulators and policymakers are looking into it. Hopefully we have better solutions," he said.
The United States and Israel reportedly launched strikes on Iran on February 28, marking the start of the war.
Given the severity of the situation, Tehran has threatened to retaliate for the strikes by targeting civilian infrastructure in neighboring countries and by disrupting maritime traffic through the Hormuz strait-a crucial chokepoint through which roughly a fifth of the world’s energy is transported.
-
Nike quarterly earnings exceed forecasts even as China revenue falls
-
Binance faces £150 million lawsuit from UK investors over alleged mis-sold crypto products
-
Why Ford turned back to humans after AI failed quality checks
-
Australian treasurer calls alleged access to Anthony Albanese’s bank data ‘incredibly concerning’
-
Nvidia partners with Firmus Technologies to power AI-infrastructure
-
California lawsuit accuses gas stations of using AI to fix fuel prices
-
Why tech firms are blaming AI for the massive surge in device and console prices
-
Microsoft raises Xbox console prices as component costs soar