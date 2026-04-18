Here's why Sandra Bullock refuses to 'sacrifice' time with her children

Sandra Bullock revealed that she always keeps her kids as her first priority, even over her acting career.

The 61-year-old actress, who is mom to two kids, opened up about how she prioritizes her role as a mom with her busy work schedule.

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Sandra, who recently wrapped her work for her upcoming film Practical Magic 2, said at the CNBC Changemakers Summit in New York City that she only made this film at the time when her kids were "out of school."

The doting mom went on to say, "I’m not going to sacrifice my children’s — my time — with my kids."

"They’d be happy if I was gone," she explained. "I would not. It’s true. And I do not do my best work if my children are struggling or if they need something and I can’t facilitate it."

Expressing her gratitude over the privilege of choosing her kids over work, she added, "I’m raising my children, not anybody else. But I have the luxury of doing that in this business. So many people don’t."

"And," she added, "I understand that grief and that angst when you are at work, going, 'I’m not where I need to be right now. I’m here being performative and doing my job.' But guess what? Women can do it. We can do 15 things at one time and get it done."

For those unversed, Sandra welcomed her son Louis in 2010, and daughter Laila in 2015 via adoption in her late 40s.

Sandra's remarks on her decision to adopt kids:

The Box Bird actress said on Red Table Talk in 2022, "I don't know why that was the only route, but I'm so glad the universe had me wait, even though I was anxious and I was eager — and it went nope, you're not going to do it the way you think you're going to do it."