'Beef' creator's remark on Charles Melton recruiting his mom for the series

"The apple doesn't fall far," says the Beef creator after Charles Melton recruited his real life mom for the series.

Speaking with People Magazine, Lee Sung Jin (Sonny) talked about Melton's mother's debut, saying, "She got in that ADR [Automated Dialogue Replacement] booth and gave a performance of a lifetime."

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"She was taking direction, she was changing up, she was giving different levels. I was like, ‘Oh, the apple doesn't fall far,'" Sonny noted.

Talking about the cast as a whole, the creator said, "So much of it is these actors who've graciously given their trust to us and are constantly giving us more and more fertile soil to build and grow the show from," adding, "It's truly a treat."

What to expect from 'Beef' second installment:

The season 2 of the anthology series would go to explore the divide of class as well as American and Korean cultures following newly engaged country club staffers Ashley, played by Cailee Spaeny, and Austin, played by Charles Melton facing against their boss Josh and his wife Lindsay, played by Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan respectively.

With a Korean mother and a white American father, the character is biracial like the actor himself. Sukyong and Phil Melton are also parents to Patricia and Tammie, Melton's two sisters.

Melton tells the outlet about his personal history and how it informed Austin, to which Lee Sung Jin (Sonny) adds the actor's capacity to be vulnerable with his history gives depth and life to the role.