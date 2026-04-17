Brittany Cartwright makes shocking revelation about co-parenting with Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright has made a shocking revelation about co-parenting with ex-partner Jax Taylor.

In a new interview with Us Weekly magazine, the 37-year-old TV personality admitted that co-parenting with Jax is not easy.

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"Co-parenting is not easy," Brittany confessed.

The Valley star further told the outlet that she and Jax still have "issues", but they do their best to keep them away from their 5-year-old son, Cruz.

“There’s no toxic anything in front of him, no arguments, nothing like that. Cruz comes first to both of us. I love him, his dad loves him, so he’s always gonna come first, no matter what, and he’s just thriving right now, and I’m so proud of him," she said.

For those unversed, Brittany announced her separation from Jax in January 2024 after 5 years of marriage.

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because our life is definitely — we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys. So, I feel like ... I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that so I think it’s important for me to say this," she said on her podcast, When Reality Hits, at that time.

"I know on my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," continued the reality star. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. "

"Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she added.