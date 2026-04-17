Australia deepens defense ties with Japan through $10bn frigate program: Here’s why

In a landmark move for Indo-Pacific security, the Australian government officially selected the Japanese Mogami-class frigate on Saturday to modernize the Royal Australian Navy’s surface fleet. The deal, worth billions, commits Australia to replacing its World War II-era ANZAC-class warships with the Japanese-designed vessels.

The primary motive behind this deal is to modernize Australia's navy further Tokyo’s ambitions to become a significant player in the global defense market and deepen security ties between the two countries.

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The recent agreement initially costs taxpayers $10billion; the Japanese shipbuilder will produce 11 Mogamis for the Navy.

The first three frigates will be built in Japan, with the remaining eight built at Western Australia’s Henderson Defence Precinct. Australia is expected to receive its first Japanese-built Mogami by 2029 and its third by 2034.

If delivered on schedule as promised by Japan, this fleet will represent the fastest large-scale defense acquisition in Australia's history.

Defense Minister Richard Marles has hailed the deal as “the most ambitious modernization of Australia’s maritime capability since the Second WWII.

While the project relies heavily on Japanese assurances and assurances of timely delivery, the total end cost of the agreement remains unknown.