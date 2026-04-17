Nancy Guthrie case: FBI reviews DNA hair sample as investigation continues

New forensic developments have emerged in the case involving Nancy Guthrie, as the FBI reviews DNA evidence linked to her disappearance.

Sources told Fox News Digital that investigators have submitted DNA samples, including a hair recovered from the Tucson home of Nancy, for advanced analysis.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed ongoing collaboration with federal authorities.

"PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation. This is not new information," the department wrote on X.

"The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing,” they added.

Investigators have previously said DNA recovered from the scene has not yet identified a suspect in the alleged kidnapping of the 84-year-old on February 1.

Experts say the analysis may take time. Genetic genealogist CeCe Moore said a hair sample is unlikely to be part of a mixed DNA sample.

"Not after it is cleaned for contamination. They have that process in good shape, but it can take some time”, she said.

Authorities have also tested other evidence, including blood found at the home and a glove discovered nearby, but neither has led to a breakthrough.