Brad Pitt 'heartbroken' as daughter Shiloh 'break the internet'

Shiloh Jolie, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie recently broke the internet with her cameo in K-pop sensation Dayoung's latest video for What's A Girl To Do.

While the clip went viral, insiders reveal that it has been "bittersweet" for Pitt to see his estrange daughter's career take off.

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A source told Closer Magazine, "He loves that she’s following her own path and he’s in awe of her talent, but at the same time it’s this crushing reminder that he’s not in her life at all. She’s gone no contact with him to the point of dropping his last name, it’s about as bad as it gets right now."

"It’s very hard for Brad to come to terms with that, truth be told he really hasn’t. He and Shiloh were so close, she’s the apple of his eye and out of all the kids the one that always had his back. He doesn’t see how that bond can simply evaporate, and he doesn’t believe it has, he’s sure she still loves him and he’s convinced one day she will put down her armour and allow him back in her life," the source added.

Noting, "He’s ready and waiting for that moment and will wait as long as it takes, but he’s done trying to force her, he’s allowing her the respect and space to make her own choices as painful as it is."

Sources reveal that Brad Pitt has taken a "big step back" as he now tries to show her he can "respect her boundaries, even if it's incredibly hard for him."

The Formula One star is said to be aware that Shiloh is at an age where she's still figuring out things. The source said, "As much as this is about repairing things with Shiloh, it's also about fixing things with all his kids because he firmly believes that if she comes around and gives him another chance it will have a ripple effect with the rest of the kids."

"She’s always been such a strong personality within the family and he sees her as someone who could influence the other kids in a positive way," they added.

Brad reportedly believe that his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, mother of Shiloh is the "big stumbling block."

The tipster adds, "He 100 percent blames her for the alienation between him and Shiloh, and all his other kids too. He believes that if she stopped her interference, things would improve dramatically. If you ask her though, she will tell you he only has himself to blame," even though she's sworn to have never done anything to turn their kids against Brad.

While the situation is said to be "complicated" the source noted that "Fact is Shiloh, and all the kids are extremely protective of their mom. If Brad really wants things to improve, he should find a way to settle this court case, and the sooner the better."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.