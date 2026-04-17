When Kate Middleton single-handedly catered to Royal Family ‘anxiety’

Kate Middleton stepped up and to lead in the Royal family during a poignant time.

The Princess of Wales took Centre stage back in 2021 when Prince Philip passed away and the Royal family was dishevelled.

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Speaking about Kate’s headstrong personality, Royal expert branded her ‘leader.’

“When a leader leaves a group it is always time for another leader to step up quickly and help fill the void,” James told the Daily Mail.“The Queen was in deep mourning, and an equally distraught Charles appeared to watch helplessly as his two sons engaged in a civil war that threatened to drive a rift through the entire Royal Family.”

“The world watched as, once the service was over, Kate firstly offered a consoling and supportive hug to the weeping Charles before setting off solo to herd William and Harry together like a royal sheepdog herding two anxious and dithering sheep,” James said.

“Having stepped up in a way that would probably have pleased and amused the two prince's late grandfather, Kate steps back to allow them to walk and chat alone, falling in step with a very distraught Sophie instead and finally pulling out a hankie to dab her own tears and allow herself to take a moment of quiet grief,” James said.