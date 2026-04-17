Johnny Depp poised to make full-blown comeback to Hollywood after courtroom battle

Johnny Depp's latest Hollywood movie unveils teaser at ComicCon

Johnny Depp is making what is arguably a cracking comeback to Hollywood after he was seemingly shunned by the industry after his high-profile legal drama with ex-wife Amber Heard.



With Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, a Paramount film, the actor took a step toward reclaiming what had long been associated with him: the box-office crown.

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Under the cheers of fans at CinemaCon, Depp unveiled his role in the movie, portraying Scrooge, a character the actor says he wanted to play since childhood.

As the teaser debuted at the festival, it shows admirers that the actor, known for playing quirky characters on-screen, is just another character in the mix.

Ebenezer Scrooge

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was joined by Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley, and Rupert Grint in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

Ahead of the release of the movie, Depp has bagged another high-profile role in Day Drinker, an action thriller, which goes to show the turnaround in the actor's career.

Once a giant in Hollywood and the face of several well-known franchises, Depp's reputation took a hit for claims of sexually assaulting his ex-wife Amber Heard, in addition to reports of chaotic behaviour on-set.

Yet, the attention his explosive courtroom drama attracted was enormous, to say the least, as several brands distanced themselves from the star.

Now, for what has been observed, Depp has clawed his way back after winning the trial, as Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is set to roll out in cinemas on November 13, 2026.